Sweet Grown Alabama Day Connects Growers with Buyers and Consumers

An Editorial Opinion by The Lowndes Signal

A number of farmers’ markets around Alabama last weekend hosted something special, that being “Sweet Grown Alabama Day” events. Lowndes County has a special connection to that, in that Alabama Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate, who is a Sweet Grown Alabama board member, lives here among us.

Sweet Grown Alabama is our state’s non-profit agricultural branding program begun two years ago. This promotional effort seeks to connect retailers and consumers to Alabama-grown food and agricultural products.

Last weekend’s Montgomery Curb Market celebrated its 95th anniversary. Those who attended enjoyed free tomato sandwiches, food trucks, and jumping houses for the children. The promotion was tied together with a good summer Alabama-grown tomato sandwich and fun – quite a combination.

A number of the Alabama gatherings showcased locally-sourced products and the farmers who grew them – a connection important to the younger children and adults who attended. Sweet Grown Alabama itself is non-profit, a state agricultural branding platform to serve all segments of our state.

Commissioner Pate was at the Montgomery Curb Market to enjoy the festivities, see and be seen. Such is important for those who hold public office and to those who elect them. That, too, is an important connection for us all. He is on the General Election’s ballot to retain his office – a privilege he has earned and deserves based on his past and present service.