Calhoun student wins scholarship

Jocelyn McCall is the 2022 recipient of The Elmore Bolling Initiative (TEBI) scholarship. A graduate of Calhoun High School, she is the daughter of Betty McCall and Stanley Smith. She will attend Trenholm State Community College in the fall. (Jocelyn is no relation to TEBI founder, Josephine McCall.)

“The rich history of Lowndes County encourages me to be great,” Jocelyn said. “I want to be able to say yes, I am from Lowndes County, the birthplace of many greats. Yes, I am destined for greatness.”

Jocelyn credits her parents for pushing her to succeed and helping her when she needed it.

“My parents pushed me every day to get up, go to school and maintain good grades. Even though I was going to do those things anyway, they kept my head on straight. In addition, my parents stayed up late at night helping me study to ensure I was successful,” Jocelyn said.

“Each year, we provide a scholarship for a local high school student to ease the financial burden they may face as they go to college,” Dr. Regina Moorer, TEBI scholarship committee chair and assistant professor of Political Science at Alabama State University, said. “We are always excited to celebrate and highlight the excellence that we see coming from Lowndes County.”

McCall will receive a $1000 scholarship and a Chromebook.

Since 2014, the Elmore Bolling Initiative has awarded almost $10,000 in scholarships to Lowndes County graduates.

“The Elmore Bolling Initiative is dedicated to carrying on the legacy of Elmore Bolling, a successful entrepreneur who worked to improve the lives of Lowndes County citizens. He was lynched in Lowndesboro in 1947,” said Josephine McCall, president of the Elmore Bolling Initiative.

To support the scholarship fund, please visit bollinginitiative.org.