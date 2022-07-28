11th Annual Job Fair to be held in Selma
Published 4:47 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022
Next week, nearly 70 employers will join together at Wallace Junior College in Selma, Alabama for a job fair organized by U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell.
The 11th Annual Job Fair will take place on Thursday, August 4 in the gymnasium of Wallace Junior College. The event starts at 10 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m.
“We have a phenomenal and diverse group of employers confirmed for this year’s 11th Annual Job Fair which is nearly one week away!” Rep. Sewell said. “My job fair is all about bringing opportunities to our doorstep and empowering people with the tools and resources they need to thrive. I’m so excited to be welcoming these employers to the heart of Alabama’s Black Belt so that my constituents can benefit from the many open positions that are available today. I hope you’ll consider joining us for what is shaping up to be an exciting and successful event!”
The employers attending the event stretch over 14 industries, helping job seekers find a position that will fit their skillset.
The job fair is hosted in different locations each year to ensure that the unique needs of each community are met, Sewell said. Last year’s job fair was held in Bessemer, Alabama. Fifty employers and approximately 500 job seekers attended the event.
The job fair is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is recommended, but on-site registration will be available the day of the event. Pre-registration can be completed at Sewell’s website, sewell.house.gov.
Masks are encouraged. A list of confirmed employers attending the job fair are listed below:
Government Agency
- Alabama Department of Youth Services
- Alabama Department of Commerce – Workforce Development Division
- Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
- Alabama Department of Corrections
- Alabama Department of Environmental Management
- Alabama Department of Human Resources
- Alabama Department of Labor
- Alabama Department of Revenue
- Alabama Forestry Commission
- City of Selma
- Talladega Federal Bureau of Prison
- Jefferson County Commission
- Selma Career Center
- State of Alabama Personnel Department
Healthcare
- Advanced EMS
- Cahaba Center for Mental Health
- Mary Starke Harper Geriatric Psychiatry Center
- Rural Health Medical Program, Inc.
- Vaughan Regional Medical Center
- Greene County Hospital & Nursing Home
Military
- United States Air Force Reserve
- Alabama National Guard
- United States Marines
- United States Navy
- United States Army
Manufacturing
- Alabama Catfish LLC
- Buffalo Rock
- Bush Hog
- Coca Cola United
- G D Copper, USA, Inc.
- Ingalls Shipbuilding
- International Paper
- MRaine Industries LLC
- Globe Metallurgical Inc.
- American Apparel, Inc.
- Austal USA
- The Westervelt Company
Law Enforcement
- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
- Mac Sim Butler Montgomery County Detention Facility
- Montgomery Police Department
- Selma Fire Department
- Tuscaloosa Police Department
Automotive
- BLG Logistics
- Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA)
- Lear Corporation
- Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc.
- American Honda Motor Co, Inc.
Education
- Wallace Community College HR
- Black Belt Community Foundation
- Montgomery Job Corps Center
Hospitality
- Murphy Family Restaurants – McDonald’s
- Wind Creek Hospitality Casino and Hotel
Resources
- Edmundite Missions
- Legal Services Alabama
- The Wellness Coalition
- Wallace Community College Adult Education
- AIDT
Transportation
- Averitt Express
- Jay Hill Trucking
- Norfolk Southern Railroad
Staffing Agency
- Onin Staffing
- AT0Z Staffing
Retail
- Wal-Mart
Construction
- Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC
Banking
- Regions