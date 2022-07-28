11th Annual Job Fair to be held in Selma

Next week, nearly 70 employers will join together at Wallace Junior College in Selma, Alabama for a job fair organized by U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell.

The 11th Annual Job Fair will take place on Thursday, August 4 in the gymnasium of Wallace Junior College. The event starts at 10 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m.

“We have a phenomenal and diverse group of employers confirmed for this year’s 11th Annual Job Fair which is nearly one week away!” Rep. Sewell said. “My job fair is all about bringing opportunities to our doorstep and empowering people with the tools and resources they need to thrive. I’m so excited to be welcoming these employers to the heart of Alabama’s Black Belt so that my constituents can benefit from the many open positions that are available today. I hope you’ll consider joining us for what is shaping up to be an exciting and successful event!”

The employers attending the event stretch over 14 industries, helping job seekers find a position that will fit their skillset.

The job fair is hosted in different locations each year to ensure that the unique needs of each community are met, Sewell said. Last year’s job fair was held in Bessemer, Alabama. Fifty employers and approximately 500 job seekers attended the event.

The job fair is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is recommended, but on-site registration will be available the day of the event. Pre-registration can be completed at Sewell’s website, sewell.house.gov.

Masks are encouraged. A list of confirmed employers attending the job fair are listed below:

Government Agency

Alabama Department of Youth Services

Alabama Department of Commerce – Workforce Development Division

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Alabama Department of Corrections

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Alabama Department of Human Resources

Alabama Department of Labor

Alabama Department of Revenue

Alabama Forestry Commission

City of Selma

Talladega Federal Bureau of Prison

Jefferson County Commission

Selma Career Center

State of Alabama Personnel Department

Healthcare

Advanced EMS

Cahaba Center for Mental Health

Mary Starke Harper Geriatric Psychiatry Center

Rural Health Medical Program, Inc.

Vaughan Regional Medical Center

Greene County Hospital & Nursing Home

Military

United States Air Force Reserve

Alabama National Guard

United States Marines

United States Navy

United States Army

Manufacturing

Alabama Catfish LLC

Buffalo Rock

Bush Hog

Coca Cola United

G D Copper, USA, Inc.

Ingalls Shipbuilding

International Paper

MRaine Industries LLC

Globe Metallurgical Inc.

American Apparel, Inc.

Austal USA

The Westervelt Company

Law Enforcement

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)

Mac Sim Butler Montgomery County Detention Facility

Montgomery Police Department

Selma Fire Department

Tuscaloosa Police Department

Automotive

BLG Logistics

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA)

Lear Corporation

Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc.

American Honda Motor Co, Inc.

Education

Wallace Community College HR

Black Belt Community Foundation

Montgomery Job Corps Center

Hospitality

Murphy Family Restaurants – McDonald’s

Wind Creek Hospitality Casino and Hotel

Resources

Edmundite Missions

Legal Services Alabama

The Wellness Coalition

Wallace Community College Adult Education

AIDT

Transportation

Averitt Express

Jay Hill Trucking

Norfolk Southern Railroad

Staffing Agency

Onin Staffing

AT0Z Staffing

Retail

Wal-Mart

Construction

Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC

Banking