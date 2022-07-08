Hwashin adding 100 new jobs in Greenville

As reported in the June 8th edition of the Greenville Advocate, Hwashin America Corporation, who is a global automaker and partner of Hyundai/Kia Motors, is getting ready to open its new annex.

The former Joyson/Key Safety Systems building located in Greenville Industrial Park, was purchased by Hwashin for the purpose of housing their state of the art Ecoat equipment.

This equipment is used to paint, or Ecoat, the upper members of the subframe of the Volkswagen ID.4 Electric SUV.

Hwashin plans to construct a 30,000 square foot building near the existing 196,000 square foot building they purchased.

This new building will house the $3 million advanced manufacturing equipment needed for the Ecoat system.

On June 13, Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon and David Hutcheson, executive director of the Butler County Commission for Economic Development, made the formal announcement to all those present at the Greenville City Council meeting.

Hutcheson introduced Milton Park, the president of Hwashin America Corporation, Donghwa Kwak, the CFO, or chief financial officer, of Hwashin America Corporation, Kista Hinson, the human resources manager for Hwashin, and Russell Gregory, the plant manager for Hwashin America Corporation here in Greenville. Gregory has been employed with Hwashin for 18 years.

The group discussed the increasing concerns of switching from the internal combustion engine, or the gas engine, to either a hybrid type or an all-electric vehicle.

The electric vehicle, or EV, is currently in deep debate throughout the country.

With the current price of refined fuel at the pump, and the push by orporations such as Tesla, many people are now weighing and debating the advantages and drawbacks of switching to an all electric vehicle.

This new technology coming to Greenville will result in 100 new jobs for our area. Hwashin currently employs more than 750 at the Greenville plant alone.

The Butler county School system will receive a much-needed boost in funding, with the added income tax benefits projected to be at approximately $400,000 over the next 10 years according to the Greenville City Council.

This revenue will go a long way in making the county’s schools more competitive in an ever-changing market.

Hwashin America Corporation’s plan will result in an increased footprint in our area. They are planning to invest $13 million in this new venture.

The mayor asked Gregory to say a few words at the city council meeting.

Gregory stated that he started at the bottom and worked his way up.

This is an excellent example of what the American spirit really is and shows the rest of the world that it does , indeed, still exist in our nation.

Hwashin America Corporation is located at 661 Montgomery Hwy., here in Greenville. For more information, please call Hwashin at (334)382-1100.