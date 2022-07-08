Excellent meal options in Lowndes County

(An Editorial Opinion of The Lowndes Signal)

One of the many wonderful things about living in Lowndes County are the meal options you can find, but not all of those serving very good food and choices are obvious without a tip from locals who enjoy what is offered. The one that is well known and advertised along Interstate 65 is at the Priester’s Pecan store at the Fort Deposit exit. Here is a well-run road stop and popular place among those who live here and those traveling on I-65.

The service station QV and store owned and run by the Harrell Family across from the Lowndes County Court House in Hayneville does a large lunch and takeout from a serving line, a very good meat and vegetable choice. There is also a Subway Sandwich Shop facing the Court House from the southwest side. Then on over to the Letohatchee exit on Interstate 65, Mid-State Stockyards has a full service restaurant that serves from hamburgers to steaks, shrimp, and fresh fish.

Then jumping over to U. S. 80 at the Southern Sportsman Hunting Lodge is a good Sunday meal, it being between the Lowndesboro – Hayneville intersection toward White Hall. They also offer an excellent catering option and just closed out their July 4 Boston Butt sale that was very popular amongst locals and those in Selma and Montgomery. And in that same area toward the river in Saint Clair is the long-time grocery store that serves breakfast, lunch and afternoon needs in a popular 5 am to 5 pm operation noted for its cheeseburgers and pizza.

There is the Highway 80 Café, said to be a good meat and vegetable place run by Chequita Surles, on the south side service road of the Lowndesboro – Hayneville intersection. They are between the service station and the tire store, offer dining room or take-out. We surely missed some others, and if you are one of them please email us a paragraph about your favorites we failed to list to david.lovell@greenvilleadvocate.com.