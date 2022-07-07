Wellness Coalition brings awareness to Hayneville

The town square of Hayneville was alive with colorful tents and residents last Saturday, June 25, for the Wellness Coalition’s Tour of Wellness. The weather was bright and sunny as residents visited tents full of free goodies and lots of information. The event provided attendees with free food, free dental screenings, door prizes, music by DJ Bam, wellness classes, COVID testing and vaccines and more. Several of the organizations that attended the event were from Montgomery, but provide services in Lowndes County.

“The event went great,” Shantavis Core, with Health Equity Alliance at The Wellness Coalition said. Core spearheaded the event. “We had 14 vendors participate.” “About 60 people attended the event, 12 were vaccinated, and five donated blood,” Delia Hasberry, R.E.A.C.H. program coordinator, said. “We had events in Montgomery and Macon as well. This will be annual event and we will be back at it again in 2023.” The Wellness Coalition works with community partners to increase the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of health care services. They focus on helping those who are under insured or have no insurance as well as chronically ill patients.

For more information, please visit www.thewellnessocalition.org.