Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office searching for Reginald Nelson

WANTED

Reginald Lakeith Nelson

Sex: Male

Age: 38

Race: Black

Height: 5’09”

Weight: 175

Criminal Charges

Theft of Property 2nd Degree

Burglary 3rd Degree

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

Reginald Lakeith Nelson is wanted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office for Burglary and Theft of Property.

Reginald Nelson unlawfully entered his ex-girlfriend’s house and stole her purse and other unspecified items.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Reginald Lakeith Nelson, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.

Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.