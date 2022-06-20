Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office searching for John Curtis Pope
Published 1:25 pm Monday, June 20, 2022
WANTED
John Curtis Pope
Sex: Male
Age: 54
Race: White
Height: 6’00”
Weight: 260
Criminal Charges
Theft By Deception
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
John Curtis Pope is wanted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office for Theft By Deception.
John Pope was hired by another individual to remodel a residence. Pope took the money from
this individual and never completed any of the work that was agreed upon.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of John Curtis Pope, please
immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP
(7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and
Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip
may lead to a Cash Reward!
If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.
Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and
until proven guilty.