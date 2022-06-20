Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office searching for John Curtis Pope

WANTED

John Curtis Pope

Sex: Male

Age: 54

Race: White

Height: 6’00”

Weight: 260

Criminal Charges

Theft By Deception

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

John Curtis Pope is wanted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office for Theft By Deception.

John Pope was hired by another individual to remodel a residence. Pope took the money from

this individual and never completed any of the work that was agreed upon.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of John Curtis Pope, please

immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP

(7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and

Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip

may lead to a Cash Reward!

If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.

Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and

until proven guilty.