Convict escapes Montgomery correctional facility

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Special Agents, Troopers along the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Aviation Unit are assisting in the search of an Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) escaped inmate. Charles C. Harris, 32, white, male, 5’ 10”, approximately 208 pounds, who escaped from the Kilby Correctional Facility on Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14. ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.