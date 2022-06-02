Library to host ancestry workshop

Published 12:25 pm Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Staff Reports

COME JOIN US TO DISCOVER YOUR FAMILY STORY

  1. Grow and Create Your Online Family Tree
  2. Find New Relatives, Marriage and Death Records
  3. Trace Your Ancestry – Reveal your Ethnic

Background and Match with new Found Relative

  1. Trace Your Ancestry – Search Billions of Records
  2. Discover and Treasure Your Unique Family History

Mrs. Rutha Davis-Bonner Director of The Hayneville/Lowndes County Public Library will be sponsoring a two day WORKSHOP on learning how to use ANCESTRY.COM.  Come out and join us on Tuesday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 28 at 4:00 p.m.  If you would like to attend, please give us a call at 548-2686.

More Community Spotlight

Hayneville recognizes life of oldest resident

Head Start has fun at Daddy and me Bowling

Career Tech students graduate already certified

Safe Harbor benefits from coloring contest

Print Article

  • Calendar of events