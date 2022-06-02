Library to host ancestry workshop

COME JOIN US TO DISCOVER YOUR FAMILY STORY

Mrs. Rutha Davis-Bonner Director of The Hayneville/Lowndes County Public Library will be sponsoring a two day WORKSHOP on learning how to use ANCESTRY.COM. Come out and join us on Tuesday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 28 at 4:00 p.m. If you would like to attend, please give us a call at 548-2686.