Head Start has fun at Daddy and me Bowling

By Laura Hunter, family and community partnerships manager/Head Start

Lowndes County Board of Education Head Start held the Daddy and Me Bowling activity at Bowlero in Montgomery, AL on April 9, 2022.

Researchers have found that fathers are important to children’s well-being. Sensitive, supportive, involved fathers contribute to children’s physical, cognitive, emotional, and social adjustment. Fathers also influence children’s well-being in conjunction with mothers and other caregivers, making it important to understand father-child relationships as part of entire family systems. Dan Davis-ERSEA/Technology Coordinator, spear-headed the male involvement event.

Lowndes County Board of Education Head Start would like to commend the parents and family members who brought the children to the bowling event.

Kristen Kinnion, Mason Rich Sr., Jason Bruce, Travis Mendenhall Sr. Lazaro Fonseca, Zerrington Hinson Sr., Devontae McMeans, Wallace Smith Sr., Peter Coleman Sr., Antonio Whetstone Sr., and Eric Elliot Sr.