Arrests from 05/05/22 through 05/23/22
Published 3:19 pm Thursday, May 26, 2022
05/05/22
- Kauita Janay Johnson, DOB 05/05/1990- Harassing Communications, Reckless Endangerment
05/07/22
- Darryl Lamont Hinson Jr., DOB 08/15/1998- Harassing Communications
05/08/22
- Eddie Cordell Dudley, DOB 11/19/1976- Failure to Appear: Speeding
- Antonio Marqiez Nelson, DOB 12/04/1985- Public Intoxication
- Richard Crawford, DOB 11/02/1967- DUI
- Jhon West George, DOB 02/14/1970- DUI-Alcohol
5/10/22
- Rachel Grace Branum, DOB 04/28/1974- DUI- Alcohol
05/13/22
- Andre Phillip Lymon, DOB 11/30/1974- DUI
05/14/22
- Quinton Xavis Newson, DOB 09/25/1994- Public Intoxication
05/16/22
- Bobby Tyrone Whatley, DOB 12/27/1962- Burglary 3rd Force Entry
05/17/22
- Demorquis Antonio Nettles, DOB 06/03/1992- Theft of Property 4th
05/08/22
- Timothy Darell Mitchell. DOB 07/28/1987- Failure to Appear: Burglary 3rd
05/19/22
- Cornelius Dynell Thigpen, DOB 09/26/2000- Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault
- Tiaysha Deann Crenshaw, DOB 09/19/2000- Domestic Violence 3rd- Harassment
- Demareal McMeans, DOB 07/28/1996- Disorderly Conduct
05/20/22
- Anthony Cheatham, DOB 04/03/1970- Serve the Weekend
05/22/22
- Jeremy Willie McMillian, DOB 07/12/1989- Failure to Appear: Speeding
05/23/22
- Joseph McCall Dickey, DOB 01/30/1998- Domestic Violence 3rd- Menacing