Arrests from 05/05/22 through 05/23/22

Published 3:19 pm Thursday, May 26, 2022

By Staff Reports

05/05/22

  • Kauita Janay Johnson, DOB 05/05/1990- Harassing Communications, Reckless Endangerment

05/07/22

  • Darryl Lamont Hinson Jr., DOB 08/15/1998- Harassing Communications

05/08/22

  • Eddie Cordell Dudley, DOB 11/19/1976- Failure to Appear: Speeding
  • Antonio Marqiez Nelson, DOB 12/04/1985- Public Intoxication
  • Richard Crawford, DOB 11/02/1967- DUI
  • Jhon West George, DOB 02/14/1970- DUI-Alcohol

5/10/22

  • Rachel Grace Branum, DOB 04/28/1974- DUI- Alcohol

05/13/22

  • Andre Phillip Lymon, DOB 11/30/1974- DUI

05/14/22

  • Quinton Xavis Newson, DOB 09/25/1994- Public Intoxication

05/16/22

  • Bobby Tyrone Whatley, DOB 12/27/1962- Burglary 3rd Force Entry

05/17/22

  • Demorquis Antonio Nettles, DOB 06/03/1992- Theft of Property 4th

05/08/22

  • Timothy Darell Mitchell. DOB 07/28/1987- Failure to Appear: Burglary 3rd

05/19/22

  • Cornelius Dynell Thigpen, DOB 09/26/2000- Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault
  • Tiaysha Deann Crenshaw, DOB 09/19/2000- Domestic Violence 3rd- Harassment
  • Demareal McMeans, DOB 07/28/1996- Disorderly Conduct

05/20/22

  • Anthony Cheatham, DOB 04/03/1970- Serve the Weekend

05/22/22

  • Jeremy Willie McMillian, DOB 07/12/1989- Failure to Appear: Speeding

05/23/22

  • Joseph McCall Dickey, DOB 01/30/1998- Domestic Violence 3rd- Menacing

 

 

