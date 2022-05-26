OCAP NEWS Public Service Announcement

OCAP will be taking call in appointments only for their Regular LIHEAP Cooling Program in Hayneville on June 13, 2022 starting at 8 a.m. Appointments are made on a first come, first serve basis until all appointments are issued. Only ONE appointment per phone call will be given!!

Note- the utility bill MUST be in your name, prior month’s total household income and ORIGINAL Social Security cards are required to make application. Contact your local OCAP office in Hayneville at 334-548-2768. NO WALK-INS will be taken.