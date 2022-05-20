Body found identified as missing woman Mary Brown

LOCATED

Mary Ann Brown

Sex: Female

Age: 59

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has officially notified CrimeStoppers that Missing Person Mary Ann Brown is no longer listed as a Missing Person.

Lowndes County Investigator Prince Martin advised that the search for Missing Person Mary Ann Brown has been officially concluded. Over a month ago a body was found in rural Lowndes County and today, May 20, 2022, the body was positively identified as Missing Person Mary Ann Brown.

The Investigation is still ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.

On April 6, 2022, Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West advised Alabama News Network that a

neighbor found human remains on a vacant lot on Smith Road between Mosses and Gordonville. The remains were unable to be identified, but did belong to a female, said Sheriff West. On April 6, 2022, the remains were taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for identification and to determine the cause of death.

