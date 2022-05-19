Safe Harbor benefits from coloring contest









The first annual Coloring for a Cause contest, held for all Lowndes County elementary students and hosted by The Lowndes Signal, was a big success. As part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, The Lowndes Signal chose Safe Harbor Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center as its first ever donation recipient.

Serving Lowndes, Butler, and Crenshaw counties, Safe Harbor’s mission is to respond to child abuse through a team approach designed to reduce trauma, seek justice, and foster hope and healing for children and their families.

“As a nonprofit, donations are so important to us,” Claire Corley, Safe Harbor executive director, said. “We receive a little bit of funding through the state and through the city, but we rely largely on donations so we can continue to operate and provide the necessary services, free of charge, to our clients.”

Although Safe Harbor does not have a physical location in Lowndes County, they still provide needed services throughout the area. As part of future awareness campaigns, Corley said that Safe Harbor plans to hold events in Lowndes County to promote what they do, who they are, and give information on ways that individuals can help prevent child abuse from occurring.

“Many people in Lowndes County aren’t aware of the services that we provide, but moving forward, we would like to have a larger presence in that area,” Corley said.

The Lowndes Signal staff is making a concerted effort to provide promotions each month in the area through its newspaper products.

“Lowndes County is a special place with amazing people and has a strong sense of community,” Jammie Odom, marketing representative with The Lowndes Signal, said. “We love and appreciate the folks around Lowndes County and having promotions for the kids allows us to get to know the area better. Partnering with the Safe Harbor allowed us to raise awareness about the services they offer.”

Participants in this year’s coloring contest were judged in three age divisions: K-4 – first grade, second grade – fourth grade and fifth- sixth grade. The K4-first grade division winner was first grader Brooks Dansby who attends Lowndes Academy. The second grade – fourth grade winner was second grader Carmen Purifoy who attends Jackson Steele Elementary. The fifth – sixth grade winner was Ella Jay Woodall who attends Lowndes Academy.

Each child received a cupcake and snack party courtesy of The Lowndes Signal. The coloring contest was sponsored by Black Belt Unincorporated Wastewater Program, The Children’s Policy Council of Lowndes County, District 69 Representative Kelvin J. Lawrence, Hayneville Baptist Church, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, The Marketplace, The town of Fort Deposit, Billy’s Tire, QV of Hayneville, St. Clair’s Grocery, and Highway 80 Café.

If you are interested in partnering with Safe Harbor on an upcoming project or would like to find out more ways that you can help, please contact Claire Corley at (334) 382-8584 or visit www.safeharborbccac.org.