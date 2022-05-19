Career Tech students graduate already certified

Submitted by Lowndes County Career Technical Center

On Friday, May 13, 2022, five dual enrollment students from the Lowndes County Career Technical Center under the supervision of Mr. Pope, Instructor, graduated from Wallace Community College Selma. They received their certificate in Welding.

These students also received their National Center for Construction Education & Research Certifications (N.C.C.E.R) which includes Core Curriculum, and Level 1 & 2 Welding. These same students will graduate from Central High School on Saturday May 21, 2022. “We are so proud of these students here at the Lowndes County Career Technical Center,” Shameka Baker, Lowndes County Career Technical Center, said. “Congratulations, Job Well Done!”