ALEA Announces DHS Preparedness Grants and Deadline 

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) would like to remind all local governments and eligible nonprofits throughout the state of the upcoming grant application deadline for two programs which provide critical funding to help state and local officials prepare for, prevent, protect against and respond to acts of terrorism and other hazards.

As part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) ongoing efforts to support state, local, tribal, and territorial partners, ALEA serves as the State Administrative Agency (SAA) for both the State Homeland Security Grant Program (SHSP) and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) in Alabama. Both programs opened on Friday, May 13, and all applications will be due no later than 5 p.m. CST on Friday, May 27. Eligible applicants may apply online at: https://grants.alabama.gov. Additional questions regarding grant funding and opportunities should be directed to: GrantsAdmin@alea.gov.

“Through initiatives like these, DHS and FEMA are both working to provide the adequate resources our state and local partners need to protect our communities and keep our citizens safe. Never before have these types of programs been more critical than in today’s environment,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “As Alabama’s head law enforcement agency, we take seriously our responsibility to assist our partners in developing new initiatives, protocols and control measures that will be implemented to reinforce security as a direct result of these programs across every level of government as well as in the private sector.”

The SHSP includes a suite of risk-based grants to assist state, local, tribal and territorial efforts in preventing, protecting against, mitigating, responding to and recovering from acts of terrorism and other threats. This grant provides grantees with the resources required for implementation of the National Preparedness System and working toward the National Preparedness Goal of a secure and resilient nation. Eligible applicants include units of local governments who can demonstrate a nexus to achieving target capabilities related to preventing, preparing for, protecting against, and responding to acts of terrorism.

The NSGP provides funding support for target hardening and other physical security enhancements and activities to nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack. The intent is to integrate nonprofit preparedness activities with broader state and local preparedness efforts. It is also designed to promote coordination and collaboration in emergency preparedness activities among public and private community representatives, as well as state and local government agencies. Eligible nonprofit organizations are those organizations that are described under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (IRC) and exempt from tax under section 501(a) of such code while simultaneously being able to demonstrate, through the application, that the organization is at high risk of a terrorist attack.