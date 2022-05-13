Dance teacher with Lowndes County connections to hold 50th dance recital







By Haley Mitchell Godwin

Susan Berry Andrews of Greenville began taking ballet lessons in second grade. She was trained and mentored by the late Eleanor Sammith of Selma and the late Carmell Harrell of Hayneville. Harrell studied ballet at the Royal Academy of Ballet in London.

In 2020, Susan Berry Andrews of Greenville, reached an impressive milestone, 50 years of teaching dance. COVID struck in the midst of planning the golden celebration and her 50th dance recital and it had to be placed on hold. However, the show must go on, and Miss Susan’s School of Dance will present its 50th dance recital at The Ritz theater Saturday, May 14 at 2 p.m.

The recital will include tap routines, jazz numbers, and the ballet La Boutique Fantasque-also known as The Magic Toyshop or The Fantastic Toyshop.

Past students are encouraged to attend the event. Andrews has high hopes that many of her former students will be present as she plans to invite these pupils onstage at the end of the recital to perform with her once again.

Immediately following the recital, there will be a reception held for current and past students and their friends and families. Finger foods and punch will be served.

Andrews will be 77 years old next month and does not plan on retiring anytime in the near future.