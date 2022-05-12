White Hall community comes together to help JSE





Students at Jackson Steele Elementary School are bouncing their way to the end of the school. The children got a break from the classroom and were able to enjoy May Day activities last Friday. The event was a joint effort by the town of White Hall and a locally owned business to reward students who have exemplified good behavior all year long.

Seeing the need for community involvement, Vince Labarbera, President of Landsdown Corp. Alabama, approached Delmartre Bethel, mayor of White Hall, to see how he could give back to the community. With the help of Jackson Steele Elementary School principal, Audra Stinson, a plan was implemented to reward positive behavior for students.

“We have a program that we have implemented at Jackson Steele as well as at the other two elementary schools in Lowndes County called Positive Behavior Intervention Support,” said Stinson “This is a program where we teach children to focus on the positive behavior that they demonstrate everyday instead of the negative.”

Stinson said she spoke with the mayor about what could be done to give the children some time to relax and have fun.

“This event was so important to the students because they have not had a chance to socialize with students in other grades or relieve the stress that came as a result of Covid-19,” Stinson said.

“I saw this as an opportunity to reward positive behavior. You have to give children something to look forward to and reward them for something positive instead of reaching them when it’s something negative,” Bethel said.

Along with snow cones and nachos,students also enjoyed three large bouncy houses and a mobile gaming center that allows up to forty-six players to play at one time. Aubrey Hines with Mega Mobile Game Party travels all over the state providing a mobile gaming experience for birthday parties, school events and festivals. Vince Labarbera sees a lot of potential for the town of White Hall and wants to continue to make an impact.

“White Hall has changed my life in tremendous ways and I just thank God for it everyday. I’m constantly looking for ways to give back to the community, to see it grow, and the schools are a great starting point,” Labarbera said. Landsdown Corp. Alabama is not the only organization stepping up the plate to help the community. Imago Dei Church at the 45, located in White Hall, donated backpacks filled with essential items to students at Jackson Steele during the Christmas holiday. Equipment has also been donated that allows the church to host mobile church events and plans are being made to host several mobile vacation bible school sessions during the month of June and July.

We want to be the hands and feet of Jesus in this community and teach these children about Christ,” Davey Lyon, pastor at the Imago Dei Church at the 45, said.

There are plans to hold a back to school drive and picnic in early August for the students at Jackson Steele Elementary. This event would allow families to be able to obtain needed school supplies before school begins. If you would like to support the Back to School Drive, please contact White Hall’s Mayor Delmartre Bethel at 334-538-8409.