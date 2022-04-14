Raelynn Foundation Scholarship announced for CHS

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1FjKQPsDCoNRR6QHhrJeaxtJbHgh-LZ2O/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=107156520430731645142&rtpof=true&sd=true

Click above link for scholarship application

Raelynn’s foundation is founded to impact those in the community the same way the late Raelynn Rudolph impacted everyone she interacted with. This scholarship will be awarded to senior students at Central Hayneville High School. Applications are to be submitted to Raelynn’s Foundation scholarship committee by April 23, 2022. All information submitted will be held in confidence and used solely for the purpose of scholarship administration.

The writable PDF application can be found above. Work will need to be saved and edit your responses if using Adobe Acrobat; otherwise, print the application after you have completed it or print the application and fill it out by hand. Make sure your handwriting is legible.

An essay must be included with your application as directed on page four. The essay must be original thoughts of the applicant, in the applicant’s own words, written by the applicant.

A copy of high school transcript must also be attached to the application. (May be unofficial transcript)

Failure to complete all information may result in elimination.

Application may be mailed Raelynn’s Foundation, Scholarship Committee, 1623 County Road 9, Tyler, AL 36785 or emailed to Rmrudolph5@gmail.com. DEADLINE APRIL 23. 2022

Applications postmarked on April 23, 2022 will be accepted. Please do not staple your application.