Lowndes Chamber of Commerce celebrates Dr. George Thomas

Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce shows appreciation to Lowndes County’s only doctor.

Jackie Green, RN Adminstrator of Hayneville Healthcare and Rehab (left) and Janice Patterson, retiree from Hayneville Family Health Center (right) join Dr. O.L. Hubert, CEO and interim executive director of Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce in recognizing the service of Dr. George G Thomas, M.D. for the professional medical services rendered at Hayneville Family Healthcare and Rehab Center in Hayneville, Alabama. The Certificate of Appreciation was presented on Wednesday, March 31 in honor of National Doctor/Physicain Day. “Thank you for your services to Lowndes County Dr. Thomas and wishing you blessings,” Hubert said during the presentation