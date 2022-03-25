PBCI award scholarships to local students

Published 12:20 pm Friday, March 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

Pictured left to right are PBCI Tribal Council Member Keith Martin; Ashley, Oglesby, SLE President Randy Davis; and Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries Rick Pate.

Gus Ashley from Hope Hull, and Sara Oglesby from Lowndesboro were each awarded a scholarship by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PBCI) for their participation in Alabama’s livestock industry Saturday, March 19 at a luncheon held in coordination with the Southeastern Livestock Exposition (SLE) Rodeo.

“The PBCI has a proud history of supporting youth in livestock. Each year, young people from each of Alabama’s 67 counties are awarded a scholarship from the Tribe to aid in future participation in youth livestock events or further education during SLE Livestock Week,” Kayla Greer, Director of Communications said.

