Sheriff “Big” John Williams Golf Tournament announced

Click the below link for registration form:

New-John Williams Golf Tournament Registration

The Williams Family and the Calhoun Class of 1976 invites you to support the upcoming 1st Annual Golf Tournament in honor of Sheriff Big John Williams. The golf tournament will be held April 28, 2022 at Lagoon Park Golf Course 2855 Lagoon Park Drive Montgomery, Alabama 36109

“We hold this event dear to our hearts in memory of Sheriff Big John Williams who was killed in the line of duty in 2019. Sheriff Williams was elected as Sheriff of Lowndes County in 2010 and served as Chief Deputy Sheriff for a decade. Sheriff Williams always wanted to make a difference in his community and felt there was no better way to help his community than to protect and serve them in law enforcement.”

“Our goal is to provide educational scholarships to deserving High School Students who also want to make a difference in their communities. Your support and sponsorship will make a huge impact in the success of this golf tournament. We have several sponsorship tiers in which you can contribute.”

Sponsorship

Title Sponsor-$3000 Birdie Sponsor-$1000 Par Sponsor $700

• Media Advertising One Team Entry (Four Golfers) One Team Entry (Four Golfers)

• Four Tee signs One Tee Sign

• One Team Entry (Four Golfers)

• Full Page Booklet Ad Hole Sponsor-$250

One Tee Sign

Ace Sponsor-$ 2500

• Media Advertising In-Kind Contributions

• Two Tee signs Raffle prizes, Donation, Food

• One Team Entry (Four Golfers)

• Name and /Company Logo on Two Golf Carts

Eagle Sponsor- $1500 Souvenir Booklet-Company, Church or Organization

• One Team Entry (Four Golfers) Full Page Ad $100 1/2 Page $60 1/4 Page $35

• One Tee Sign

• Name and/Company Logo on One Golf Cart

Your involvement will make this first annual event a special and successful celebration. Your commitment can be mailed to the below address.

If you haveany questions please free to contact Leon Bennett 856-506-4550, David Cottrell 334-462-1102 or Evan Miller 334-324-6371or Email:evanmiller46@gmail.com. Registration form with payment can be mailed to: Sheriff John Williams

Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 10123 Montgomery, AL 36108