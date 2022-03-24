Lowndes County celebrates National Social Worker month









Submitted by Laura Hunter, Lowndes County Head Start

In 1984, the United States government formally recognized National Social Work Month in March. It was introduced by democratic Senators and was co-sponsored by republican President Ronald Regan, and he signed it into law. Thus, the rest is history. Something that makes National Social Work month extra fun is the yearly themes.

The theme for Social Work Month 2022 is: The Time is Right for Social Work.

During Social Work Month take time to learn more about the many positive contributions of the profession, and use the items in our toolkit to celebrate all the social workers you know. For more information on the toolkit, email media@socialworkers.org

Lowndes County Board of Education Head Start would like to acknowledge Family Advocate Practitioners: Ms. Shirley Davis-Central Head Start, Mrs. Creshenda Edwards-Fort Deposit Head Start, and Mrs. Lexus Gordon-Jackson-Steele Head Start for their hard work and dedication to the agency. Further, our agency would like to congratulate Mrs. Edwards on recently receiving her Masters of Science degree in Social Work. She is currently studying for her State of Alabama Social Work license. Mrs. Gordon began her Social Services journey on January 3, 2022 and she is currently studying for the Strengths-Based Family Worker credential from Temple University of Harrisburg.

Mrs. Laura James-Hunter-Family and Community Partnerships Manager said she and her staff are committed to providing high quality Comprehensive Services.