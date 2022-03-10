Lowndes County Youth Livestock 2022: Continuing a Legacy of Learning

Contributed by: Tana Shealey, Alabama Cooperative Extension System Coordinator for Lowndes County

A small, but dedicated crowd, sat on lawn chairs at the Lambert Family Farm in Mt. Willing Sunday watching the Lowndes County Youth Livestock Show. The 2022 winner is Bryan Lambert, Jr. who took 1st place in the Class 1 Heifers’ Division; 1st Place in the Class 2 Heifers’ Division, and 1st place in the Steer Division.

The Lowndes County Youth Livestock Show is coordinated by both the Tuskegee University Extension Program and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.

Tuskegee University Coordinator George Hunter observed that even with fewer youth than in past years, this year’s show had impressive participation.

“We were able to introduce two new young team members to the show process this year, and we had one youth who is a veteran show participant”, Hunter stated. Hunter, who specializes in Animal Science and Natural Resources, works year-round with youngsters teaching them the science of raising cattle and showing those cattle in county and state shows.

“This year’s show Judge, David Daniel, Jr., explained to the new team members the requirements and expectations for participation in shows: showmanship, caring for the animals, and the science of keeping cattle healthy”, Hunter added. David Daniel, currently serves as the Alabama Cooperative Extension System Coordinator in Dallas County.

Hunter said, “This year’s show included support from a legacy of Lowndes County Youth Livestock Show former members. David Daniel, Jr; Chester Braxton, Jr; Bryan Lambert, Sr. (father of 2022 show winner); Carnell McAlpine,Jr.,( a former show participant who is now a Tuskegee University Program Extension ANR Agent) ; and Trent Woodley, Jr. This is interesting because the adults who once showed in the program are now helping the next generation”.

This is the first year that Tuskegee University Extension Agent Justin Tate participated with the program.

“These types of shows are important because they expose youth to the great opportunities that exist in raising cattle. Our youth are meeting new people through such shows, visiting different environments, and learning to work with people in different settings,” Tate said.

The Youth Livestock Advisory Committee includes: David Daniel, Sr., George Hunter, retired educator Jasper Lambert, and former Lowndes County Commission Chairman Carnell McAlpine.

Alabama Cooperative Extension System 4-H Regional Agent Kisha King hopes to enroll more students for next year’s program.

“We have programs for just about anything that your child might be interested in learning. We have STEM programs, animal science, the Livestock Club, and very active gardening clubs in our county,” King said.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome!

Any parent interested in having his or her child participate in the 2023 Lowndes County Youth Livestock Show should please call the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Lowndes County Office at (334)548-2315 or call the Tuskegee University Extension Program at (334) 548-2535.