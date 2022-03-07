Take Off Each Day With a Great Breakfast

by Dustin Duncan

Getting the day started off on the right foot is vital for people of all ages, but especially for school-aged children. Whether it’s preparing for work, getting the children ready for school or merely trying to jump-start the day, everyone knows that mornings can be a busy time. Eating breakfast is the important tool that can fuel you through your morning routines.

National School Breakfast Week

With many students returning to the classroom, it is essential that they get a complete breakfast. This can be done either at school or before walking through the school doors each morning. National School Breakfast Week takes place from March 7 to March 11. The special week celebrates the importance of a nutritious school breakfast in fueling students for success. This year’s theme is Take Off with School Breakfast. According to the School Nutrition Association (SNA), the theme reminds parents and stakeholders that a healthy school breakfast helps ensure students’ academic success in school so they can take off and reach their goals.

Vital For Growing Children

The morning meal has many vital components for growing children, especially for school-age children. By eating a proper breakfast, children will have the needed energy to be ready to learn at school. Eating a healthy breakfast can offer other benefits such as improved concentration, better grades and a healthier weight. In fact, there are studies that show children who eat breakfast tend to have better school attendance, are less tardy and have fewer hunger-induced stomach aches in the morning.

“Sometimes, it’s all we can do to grab a pastry or piece of toast on our way out the door. But, a balanced breakfast is the key to a healthy day for children,” said Katie Funderburk, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System specialist and registered dietitian. “When possible, help your child eat from two or more food groups to make sure they are getting a variety of nutrients that support growth and development, like calcium, iron, vitamins and healthy fats.”

Tips and Recipes

It is easy for both adults and children to eat a healthy breakfast, regardless of how much time is available. If there’s plenty of time, scrambled eggs, sliced turkey bacon and sliced sweet pepper is an excellent start to the day. If there is a time crunch, a toasted whole-grain English muffin with peanut butter is a solid option. Try adding a piece of fruit, such as a banana, to the muffin and start the day.

If there’s not much time for anything other than waking up and brushing teeth, consider making something the night before and warming it up in the microwave. The Live Well Alabama recipe for Rise and Shine Muffins could provide breakfast for multiple days. The recipe calls for combining six eggs, spinach, meat, tomatoes and cheese. The results are several protein- and vegetable-loaded muffins that can be refrigerated for a quick morning meal. Live Well Alabama has several other recipes that are great for breakfast.

For more nutritious recipes and tips on healthy eating, visit LiveWellAlabama.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.