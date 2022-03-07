Legislative Resolution to Support Ukraine

Last week the Alabama House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution condemning Russia for invading Ukraine. The resolution declared support for Ukraine, its government, its democracy and its people.

Russia’s military crossed Ukraine’s border on Feb. 24 and invaded its country misplacing thousands of people. It’s estimated that 4 million Ukrainians will eventually leave their country. This monstrous military act has created a true refugee crisis and has the potential to be the largest European war since World War ll.

The conflict is an accumulation of years of efforts by Russia to minimize the legitimacy of Ukraine while moving in to take over its sovereign territory.

In 2014, Russia took Crimea by force. Crimea is a Ukrainian province of natural beauty with a vast deep-water port and a population of 2.4 million. The takeover has been one of Russia’s long-term priorities dating back to the 17th century. Since the takeover, Russia has arrogantly and incorrectly assumed the entire Ukrainian territory belongs to them. Russia has caused civil unrest, and distrust, using armed forces to weaken Ukrainian forces and their government.

Ukraine has been a democratic, productive, peaceful country but must now defend its territory, freedom and the lives of its people.

A portion of the House of Representatives’ resolution read, “Let it be known that the great state of Alabama stands firmly in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, our brothers and sisters in democracy.” It also stated, “this body condemns the Russian Federation for its unjustifiable military invasion of Ukraine and hereby declares its support for the proud nation of Ukraine, its people and its brave defenders, and urges the United States government and the state of Alabama to take action to demonstrate support to Ukraine.”

One such way to support Ukraine would be to do what we in the South do best in times of trouble and conflict. Let’s lift the Ukrainian people and their leaders up in prayer.

A special thank you goes to Rep. Gil Isbell of Etowah County for presenting the resolution. Another special thank you goes out to Gov. Kay Ivey who also condemned Russia’s actions and called upon our state for a day of prayer for Ukraine.