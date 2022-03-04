Lowndes County Career Tech Center Students win 2nd Place in EXERT Competitions

On Wednesday February 16, 2022 Lowndes County Career Center students recently participated in the 5th Annual EXERT competitions sponsored by Tuskegee University. The event was held in conjunction with the 130th Annual Tuskegee Farmer’s Conference and several high schools from the Black belt Region. Students were expected to create a business plan for sustainable school farm with a $50,000 budget as well as a 3-D model. Four students worked together to develop each component of a horse farm under the supervision of FFA Advisor Kelsey Thomas.