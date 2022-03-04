ANNUAL EXERT YOUTH COMPETITION 1ST PLACE WINNERS

Left to right:  Keishunna Walker (12th grade), Zaylen Burke (10th grade), Janyale Harris (9th grade), Shar’dajai Harris (10th grade), and Shamirria Rudolph (10th grade)

On Friday, February 11, 2022, students from Central High School (Lowndes County Career Technical Center-Future Business Leaders of America / FBLA Students under the supervision of Mrs. Woodley, Instructor/Advisor) participated in the 5th Annual Exert Youth Competition Sponsored by Tuskegee University Cooperative Extension Program. Five students partook in the scholar bowl and finished in first place under supervision of FBLA advisor Mrs. Stacey Woodley.

Mrs. Woodley has been employed with the Lowndes County School System for the past 25 years and has always encouraged her students to participate in different competitions throughout the year.  Mrs. Woodley believes competitions show your talents, connect with top employers, build your resume, challenge yourself, realizing your dreams, and test your ideas.

This year the Exert Competition was held virtually again due to the ongoing pandemic. The turnout was still a little low but the students that competed enjoyed themselves. Schools that participated in the scholar bowl were Central High HS-1st Place, and Jeff Davis HS-2nd Place,  Wilcox Central-3rdPlace, and Macon County CTC

 

 

 

