Pot Roast: A Stick-to-Your-Ribs Kind of Meal

by Katie Nichols

Cold nights are great for soup, but sometimes it’s a good to have a change of pace. Try a good old-fashioned pot roast. It is sure to stick to your ribs and help keep the family warm during cold winter nights.

There are many pot roast recipes. Some are slow cooker recipes, while others are prepared on the stove or in the oven. This recipe is tried and true from The Auburn Cookbook.

Pot Roast Ingredients

3 and 3 ½ pounds boneless top round beef roast

¼ cup all-purpose flour

Vegetable cooking spray

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon parsley flakes

Four whole cloves

1 ½ cups water

One bay leaf

12 peppercorns

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste

½ teaspoon lemon pepper

½ cup chopped onion

Two garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon cornstarch or 2 tablespoons flour

½ cup water

Directions

Trim all visible fat from meat and rub with flour. Generously coat the inside of a large heavy saucepan or Dutch oven with cooking spray. Add the oil and heat to medium to medium high. Brown meat on all sides. Remove roast and put a rack in the pan. Place roast on rack. Add 1 ½ cups water, parsley flakes, bay leaf, cloves, peppercorns, salt, pepper, lemon pepper, onion and garlic and stir. Cover and heat to boiling. Then, reduce heat to medium or medium-low, and simmer until meat is tender. Take pan and cook until it thickens, stirring to be sure gravy is smooth.

Pro Tip. About 30 minutes before the meat is done, add 2 cups of sliced carrots, 2 cups of cubed potatoes and ½ cup coarsely chopped celery. Cook until the meat and vegetables are tender.

