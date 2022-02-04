CrimeStoppers offers reward for Most Wanted

MOST WANTED

Jarren McKay Allen

Sex: Male

Age: 33

Race: Black

Height: 6’03”

Weight: 160

Criminal Charges

Assault, 1 st Degree

Failure to Render Aid

Multiple Other Felony Charges

Opelika Police Department

334-705-5220

CrimeStoppers Offers $2,500 Reward For Any Information That Leads To The

Arrest Of First Responder Assault Suspect Jarren McKay Allen!

On 2/2/2022 an Opelika Police Officer responded to the parking lot of Kroger, 2460 Enterprise Drive,

regarding a driver striking a cart return. Upon arrival, the suspect attempted to flee the scene and struck

the officer with the vehicle. The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment. A description of

the suspect was provided to other agencies and the suspect’s vehicle was located in the Auburn, AL area.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen from Smiths Station, AL. Allen is

described as a black male, bald with a beard, and unknown clothing description at this time. Allen also

has multiple identifiable neck tattoos.

Allen is wanted for charges of Assault, First Degree, Failure to Render Aid, and multiple felony charges.

This is an on-going investigation.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jarren McKay Allen, please immediately call

the Opelika Police at 334-705-5220 or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867)

or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in

order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash

Reward!

If you need to stay anonymous call CrimeStoppers.

We don’t need your information, Just theirs!