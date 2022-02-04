CrimeStoppers offers reward for Most Wanted
Published 1:37 pm Friday, February 4, 2022
MOST WANTED
Jarren McKay Allen
Sex: Male
Age: 33
Race: Black
Height: 6’03”
Weight: 160
Criminal Charges
Assault, 1 st Degree
Failure to Render Aid
Multiple Other Felony Charges
Opelika Police Department
334-705-5220
CrimeStoppers Offers $2,500 Reward For Any Information That Leads To The
Arrest Of First Responder Assault Suspect Jarren McKay Allen!
On 2/2/2022 an Opelika Police Officer responded to the parking lot of Kroger, 2460 Enterprise Drive,
regarding a driver striking a cart return. Upon arrival, the suspect attempted to flee the scene and struck
the officer with the vehicle. The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment. A description of
the suspect was provided to other agencies and the suspect’s vehicle was located in the Auburn, AL area.
The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen from Smiths Station, AL. Allen is
described as a black male, bald with a beard, and unknown clothing description at this time. Allen also
has multiple identifiable neck tattoos.
Allen is wanted for charges of Assault, First Degree, Failure to Render Aid, and multiple felony charges.
This is an on-going investigation.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jarren McKay Allen, please immediately call
the Opelika Police at 334-705-5220 or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867)
or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in
order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash
Reward!
If you need to stay anonymous call CrimeStoppers.
We don’t need your information, Just theirs!