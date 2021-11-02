Rebels stomp the Eagles

The Lowndes Academy Rebels defeated the Fort Dale Academy Eagles during Friday’s non-conference game 40-14.

The Rebels scored first against the Eagles with two minutes left in the first quarter after Tyler Tyus made a one-yard run to the end zone.

The Rebels would score again with less than a minute to go until the start of the second quarter when Parker Lee Harris caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Tyus.

Sam Bloodworth put points on the board for the Eagles in the opening of the second quarter with a three-yard run.

Following the kickoff to the Rebels, Harris ran 64-yards for the Rebels third touchdown of the evening. Tyus ran the ball for the two-point conversion.

Halfway through the second quarter, Jackson Self ran seven yards for another touchdown for the Rebels.

In the final play of the half, Tyus made a one yard run to the end zone to further the Rebels lead.

At halftime the Rebels led the Eagles 33-7.

Halfway through the third quarter, Bloodworth ran four yards to pick up another touchdown for the Eagles.

Like the previous quarter, Tyus secured a touchdown for the Rebels following a 13 yard run.

There was no score in the fourth quarter.

With the win, the Rebels are 8-3 for the season.

They will face Pickens Academy during a playoff game this Friday.