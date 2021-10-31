Latest Local News

Rebels shutout the Chargers
The Lowndes Academy Rebels shut out the Cornerstone Christian Chargers on the road during Friday’s conference game with a final score of 47-0.
The Rebels first scored three minutes into the first quarter when Kasen Dismukes ran for 56 yards for a touchdown.
Six minutes into the first quarter the Rebels scored again when Jackson Self ran for an 18-yard touchdown. Dismukes scored a second touchdown for the Rebels after a nine-yard run shortly after.
Jackson Self ran 12 yards for a touchdown for the Rebels to start the second quarter.
Three minutes into the second quarter the Rebels scored again after Tyler Tyus ran for 41-yards.
Halfway into the second quarter Clayton Hussey caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from
Tyler Tyus to make it a 41-0 ball game.
The Rebels offense successfully held off the Charger’s defense for the remainder of the second quarter.
In the third quarter, Scott Stinson ran 15-yards for the Rebel’s final touchdown of the night.
There was no score in the fourth quarter.
Lowndes Academy is now 7-3 for the season.
The Rebels will face the Fort Dale Academy Eagles to end the regular season this Friday.
