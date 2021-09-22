Back on Track: H.I.M. Spotlight: Ashley Bradley

Born and raised in Fort Deposit, 26-year-old Ashley Bradley is the oldest of three siblings. Bradley and her siblings were raised by their mother and grandmother.

In 2008, Bradley’s grandmother passed away. The loss of someone so instrumental in her life caused a lot of pain and suffering for her and her family.

Bradley knew she wanted to go to college one day, but started working right after high school to get on her feet.

Bradley soon lost another special person in her life, this time due to COVID. The loss of her grandfather caused her to sink into depression.

She didn’t know which way to turn.

“During some of our outreach, we placed a brochure on her doorstep,” Courtney Meadows, with Hope Inspired Ministries, said. “She decided to join the program to get her life back on track.”

According to Meadows, Bradley loved being in the program and grew so much in such a short time.

After completing the program, Bradley was employed full-time at Love’s Gas station and has the opportunity for upward movement within the company thanks to her hard work.

“Serving as a volunteer is one way you can get involved and help make a difference in your community,” Meadows said. “We have several different ways to serve; we need lunch providers, guest speakers, mentors, and devotional leaders. It takes a village to change a person’s life. Be a part of that change!”

If you are interested, please reach out to Joleen at joleen@hopeinspiredministries.org or call 334-548-HOPE to get more information.