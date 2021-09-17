AMEA kicks off 2022 scholarship program

Alabama Municipal Electric Authority is now taking applications for 44 available scholarships available to graduating seniors.

In order to qualify, you must be graduating from high school in the spring of 2022, receive your electricity from a public power utility in Alabama and must attend a four your college/university, community college, and/or vocational/trade school within the state of Alabama.

The scholarships will be given out in $2500 increments and there will be four scholarships available per member city.

AMEA has awarded over $3 million in scholarships since 1992.

Applications are available at www.amea.com. Deadline for application is Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

For more information on the program, contact Pamela Poole, AMEA scholarship coordinator, at 334-387-3504 or pam@amea.com.