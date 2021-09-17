ALEA to hold surplus fleet auction

Looking for quality used vehicles? The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) surplus inventory will be displayed for auction beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.

ALEA is offering a variety of surplus fleet vehicles to the highest bidder via J.M. Wood Auction in Montgomery, Ala. All items are listed at www.JMWood.com, and online bidding is available. The auction will include surplus from other state and local government agencies, as well.

Items may be inspected onsite at the J.M. Wood Auction Facility, 3475 Ashley Road, Montgomery, 36108; and vehicles may be previewed beginning Sunday, Sept. 20, with everything being sold to the highest bidder the following Thursday.

For more information about this ALEA surplus fleet auction, visit www.JMWood.com or call 334-264-3265.