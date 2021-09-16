Fort Deposit teen arrested in shooting

On Sunday September 12, the Greenville Police Department received a call of shots fired around 1:30 p.m. in the area of College Street and Commerce Street.

According to Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, officers spoke with witnesses in the area who stated two vehicles pulled up in the parking lot of a business and the occupants began arguing with each other.

Witness reported hearing three to four shots before the vehicles drove off in different directions according to reports.

A 17-year old juvenile with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen was discovered by officers a short time later at the Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama in Greenville.

The juvenile was unable to name the suspect that had done the shooting. He was later transferred to a Montgomery hospital and was listed in stable condition.

With evidence found at the scene of the shooting, investigators were able to pinpoint a suspect in less than an hour of when the shooting took place.

The suspect was located and arrested within 24 hours of the incident, a 17-year old black male from Fort Deposit, Ala. according to Lovvorn.

The suspect provided a full confession when investigators confronted him with the evidence found at the scene. He has been charged with attempted murder, assault 1st, and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

“I would like to commend the patrol officers and investigators who worked so hard on this case,” Lovvorn said. “They acted quickly and were meticulous because they recognized the need to protect the public from someone who would commit such a violent crime with no consideration for the innocent civilians around him.”

“I would like to urge every parent to please talk to your children about the importance of making good decisions,” Lovvorn continued. “Get involved with your children and know where they are and who they are hanging around. One juvenile nearly lost his life and another will likely be jailed for the foreseeable future over a simple argument that should have never escalated to that point. We will not be lenient on juveniles who commit violent crime. We will always seek the maximum punishment possible and hold parents accountable for not providing proper supervision over their child.”