Sheriff West completes FLETC Training

Sheriff Chris West of Lowndes County recently attended and completed FLETC training conducted on August 25-27 in Tama, IA.

The Department of Homeland Security Leadership Academy (DHSLA) hosted the Small, Rural, & Tribal Session (SRT) DHLSA-SRT Class One training session.

The training is designed by FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Center and is modeled after the Homeland Security Leadership Academy to train law enforcement and corrections executives, command staff and supervisors.

The Leadership for Law Enforcement Professionals training offers state and local law enforcement personnel the opportunity to develop and refine their leadership skills. This training focuses on individual and organizational leadership concepts and their interaction with the law enforcement mission and culture. Participants gain better understanding of themselves and others that will help them improve communication, minimize conflict and develop more effective teams and organizations. Participants will also gain important skills in critical thinking and decision-making that will be tested during a challenging leadership scenario according to FLETC.