September 9, 2021

August 1 through August 30 arrests

By Evan Justice

Published 2:57 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021

8/1/21

  • Jarvis Dewayne Harris- DUI
  • Terry Lee Baity- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd
  • Anthony Cheatham- Attempt to Elude

8/4/21

  • Clarence Alan Rogers- Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Dillion Roy Papach- Cocaine Possession

8/6/21

  • Sherman Wayne Hamm- Forgery 3rd

8/8/21

  • Wesley Maxwell- Domestic Violence 3rd

8/10/21

  • Janeica Denise Simmons- Failure to Appear: Disorderly Conduct
  • Carmilla Renae Taylor- Assault 3rd Domestic Violence

8/13/21

  • Stanley Perdue- Reckless Endangerment

8/14/21

  • Aleric Dorian Bell- DUI

8/16/21

  • Devaski Latraye McMeans- Disorderly Conduct
  • Morgan Rae Colvin- Larceny, Possession of a controlled substance, Drug Paraphernalia
  • Keegan Curtis Fuller- Larceny, Pistol Carrying Without a Permit

8/17/21

  • Thomas Gene Whisnant- Possession of a Forged Instrument

8/18/21

  • Charles Washington- Probation Violation
  • Tatyana Jasmonique Pringle- Failure to Appear: Driving While Suspended

8/19/21

  • James Edward Bodiford- Public Intoxication

8/20/21

  • James Arnold Grace- Failure to Appear: Disorderly Conduct
  • Demareus Cheatham- Harassment (DV), Criminal Trespassing 3rd
  • Robert Shaquille Mason- Theft of Property 4th
  • Daniel William Campbell- Public Intoxication

8/21/21

  • Daija Foggy- DUI

8/23/21

  • Shane Donathan Hinson- Failure to Appear: Driving While Revocated, Switched Tag
  • Ladarius Kinti Anderson- Failure to Appear: Possession of a Forged Instrument

8/24/21

  • Michael Deangelo Martin- Failure to Appear: Two Counts Unemployment Comp, Theft of Property 4th, Domestic Violence 3rd Assault

8/25/21

  • Ricky Renard Peoples- Negotiating Worthless Instrument

8/27/21

  • Donnell Lee Fleeton- Failure to Appear: Rec Stolen Property, Open Container Violation

8/28/21

  • Steven Lenoid Howard-Domestic Violence 3rd harassment
  • Tanquita Denise Seawright- Assault 3rd

8/29/21

  • Jaquez Hudson- Domestic Violence Assault 3rd

8/30/21

  • Marcus Tyrell Davis- Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment
  • Leon Carneal Middleton- Failure to Appear- Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment

 

