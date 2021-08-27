White Hall Public Library Summer Reading Program 2021

The White Hall Public Library 2021 Summer Reading Program was held on June 8, 16 and 22, 2021 10 a.m. – 12 noon at the Jackson-Steele Community Center, White Hall, in conjunction with the Summer Reading Camp for grades K-3 at the Jackson-Steele Elementary School.

The theme was Tails and Tales. On June 8, the library director, Ethel J. Williams, introduced the theme and shared introductory information about the library’s services, resources, and materials. The students listened and danced to the CD (Happy, Healthy, Habits!) by Willa Brigham.

On June 16, the presenter Michelle McCord, read the story “The Elephants and the Shirt maker” and artwork was done by the students related to the story.

On June 22, presenter Christian Wysmulek, and staff from the Alabama Department of Archives in History (ADAH) provided information and activities about Alabama’s animals. The ADAH presenters kept students actively engaged through movement and learning with several activities.

Activity 1: the reading of the book, “Welcome Home, Bear: A Book of Animal Habitats,” Activity 2: the Matching Game, Where Do They Live? Habitat Matching, Activity 3: State Park Animal Guide information, Activity 4: Building a Food Web (group activity) and Activity 5: The Salamander bracelet and the Yellowhammer Bird crafts.

The attendance and participation from the students were great and all students were given hand-outs to take home. A display table containing activity books, CDs, e-Books, and project board was available for students and teachers to browse as these were resources from the library. Refreshments were prepared by Chief Coates and her staff.

The Summer Reading Program ended on July 9 and regular library operations will continue as usual.