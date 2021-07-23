STEP Summer Camp enjoyed by all

The Student Tutoring & Enrichment Program recently held their 2021 Summer Camp.

Children were kept entertained and even got to get in some exercise during this year’s event. In addition to keeping children entertained, the camp instilled in campers the values of proper etiquette, social communication skills and overall growth and development.

Activities from the camp included field trips to Alabama Safari, Launch Trampoline Park, and the Skating Rink.

All about the Bounce provided kids with huge waterslides and snow cones, while Lowndes 4-H got kids to participate in fun activities related to robotics as well as creating their own tye-dye t-shirts.

KidnKin also participated in the camp. They entertained campers with fun arts and craft projects as well as some summer reading.

Campers were even visited by some famous faces.

Former NBA Players Jayson Williams, Delonte West and Mike Gimnski, through the sponsorship of the Council on Substance Abuse, stopped by to do prayer and give campers some words of encouragement about behavior.

STEP Program Director Shirley McCall says she is so thankful for everyone who worked to make the camp a success.

“We are very grateful to those who enabled STEP to provide these meaningful and very much needed opportunities,” said McCall. “We would especially like to thank to Dickson Farrior and the Lowndes County Commission, the Marqurite Casey Foundation, the Town of Hayneville, the Lowndes County Community Life Center, as well also all our private donors, parents, and volunteers for making this year’s camp a great success.”