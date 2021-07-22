The Extension System seeks communication from residents

The Tuskegee University Extension Program and Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M and Auburn University) is collecting information from Lowndes County residents for programs next year.

“Our mission is to bring research-based educational resources to our residents to help them grow in their different endeavors”, said Tana Shealey, coordinator of the Lowndes County ACES Office. Shealey says each year, Extension offers questionnaires to residents so that they can better pinpoint topics of interest and plan meetings, workshops and seminars on every subject ranging from food quality and safety to 4-H STEM activities.

“It is important to hear from residents when we are in the planning stages because our stakeholders give us a fresh look at learning opportunities that we can share with them through our programs”, Georg Hunter, Coordinator of Agriculture and Natural Resources for the Tuskegee University Extension Program, said.

This year’s annual Grassroots Meeting will be held on July 27, 2021 at the Hayneville Senior Center located on Tuskeena Street in downtown Hayneville. The meeting will be held from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let us know if you have accessibility needs.

Please RSVP to attend the Grassroots Meeting by calling 334-548-2315.