Elmore Bolling Initiative recognizes 2021 scholarship recipient

The Elmore Bolling Initiative (TEBI) is pleased to award its annual scholarship to a Lowndes County student. The 2021 award recipient is Rheonna Rudolph, a graduate of Central High School. Rheonna plans to attend Tuskegee University in the fall. She is the daughter of Rodney and Shelia Rudolph of Tyler. Rheonna is the recipient of The Initiative’s $1000 scholarship and a Chromebook.

Rheonna was the $2500 winner of the Equal Justice Initiative’s Essay contest held in connection with the Historical Marker placement for Theo Calloway. The Elmore Bolling Initiative and the Lowndes County Friends collaborated with the event “.

While The Elmore Bolling Initiative cannot award every scholarship applicant, the scholarship committee also recognizes two honorable mentions, both graduates of Calhoun High School: Dacious Davison will be attending Troy University and Chasity Talley will be attending Tuskegee University. Both will receive $50 Honorariums for their efforts.

“We commend all of the applicants for the stellar academic achievements. We know that they will represent Lowndes County well as they make their marks on society”, said Dr. Regina Moorer, TEBI scholarship committee chair.

The annual scholarship honors the life and legacy of Elmore Bolling. According to his daughter Josephine Bolling McCall, president of The Elmore Bolling Initiative, Bolling was a black entrepreneur and philanthropist whose successful business activities led to his lynching at the age of 39 on Dec. 4, 1947.

“The Penalty for Success: My Father Was Lynched in Lowndes County, Alabama,” is McCall’s book. And her father is one of the many Civil Rights Movement martyrs in Alabama.