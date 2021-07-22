Central High School alum selected to participate in NJCAA All-Star Weekend

Central High School alum and Bishop State Community College Women’s Basketball forward, Cordasia Harris, was recently selected as one of the top 40 NJCAA Student-Athletes to participate in the 13th Annual NJCAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Weekend. The event will occur in Atlanta, Georgia, from Wednesday, July 28, through Friday, July 31.

The NJCAA, or National Junior College Athletic Association, is the governing association of community college, state college, and junior college athletics throughout the United States.

According to Cordasia, the NJCAA All-Star Weekend event is a way for student-athletes who had an outstanding performance during the season to display their talents in front of division one coaches while getting recognition for all their hard work.

Of all the people who have helped her come to this point, Cordasia says her parents deserve the most credit. “My parents were strict on me, but I love that about them,” Cordasia said. “They were determined to see me excel. They believed I was capable of more than I ever thought I was.”

Cordasia is currently majoring in general education and plans to major in business management once she transfers to another college. At this time, Cordasia says she is still deciding what the best college is for her. “I’m still weighing my options,” Cordasia said. “I want to wait and see what the best college offer I receive will be before I make any decisions.”

Cordasia says she has plenty of plans for after graduation. “I’m still looking into going into the military, but hopefully, I will get the chance to go pro,” Cordasia said. “ I do, however, plan on going into fashion merchandising once I get my business management degree.”

Congratulations on your major accomplishment Cordasia.