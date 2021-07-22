AISA awards Lowndes Academy the Blue Ribbon

The Alabama Independent School Association recently announced the recipients of the 2020-2021 AISA Blue Ribbon School Award.

Lowndes Academy was one of the 29 Alabama schools to receive this honor.

The AISA Blue Ribbon Award program recognizes member schools with outstanding educational programs. To be considered for the award, applicants must complete a rigorous application process and exemplify excellence in scholastic achievement, professional learning, student involvement and community interaction according to AISA.