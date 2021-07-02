LOCAL LEADER URGES LOWNDES COUNTY CITIZENS TO GET VACCINATED AT MOBILE CLINICS

DEPOSIT — With the more lethal Delta variant of Covid-19 threatening another surge of the deadly virus in Alabama, now is the time to get vaccinated, says Josephine Bolling McCall, president of The Elmore Bolling Initiative.

Fifty Lowndes County residents received their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic sponsored by the The Spirit of Luke Foundation and The Elmore Bolling Initiative on June 26. The clinic was held at the National Guard Armory.

“This clinic was the start of our roll out of clinics in locations throughout Lowndes County,“ said McCall. “On July 17, we will be holding clinics in Hayneville, Mosses and White Hall. If you are sick or disabled, we will come to you.”

Those who want to receive the vaccine on July 17 must contact Mrs. McCall in advance at 334-272-0454 or josephinemccall67@gmail.com and specify the town in which they want to get vaccinated.

“The tragedy of losing a loved one to Covid-19 that so many Lowndes County residents have experienced is preventable. Roll up your sleeve and get vaccinated on July 17,” added McCall.

Public health experts say vaccinating teens and young adults is essential to keeping infection numbers low and preventing new surges, especially as the more infectious Delta variant spreads in the United States.

Local schools superintendent, Jason Burroughs, has announced that students who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks when school resumes in the fall.

“In Lowndes County, sixty percent of people over age 65 are fully vaccinated and that is good news,” said McCall. “But less than forty percent of people under 65 are fully vaccinated and it is urgent now that people, especially between the ages of 12 and 65, turn out to get their shots.”

In addition to the Covid-19 vaccine, the July 17 clinics will offer general health screenings and free giveaways including food, clothes, toys, medical supplies and medicine.

The Spirit of Luke Charitable Foundation provides the medical and volunteer corps who make these clinics possible. Spirit of Luke is dedicated to eliminating healthcare disparities in the under-served, underprivileged, and under-insured populations of the Black Belt region of Alabama. Founded by husband and wife team, Henry Ford and Sandra Ford, MD, Spirit of Luke organizes teams of volunteers from all sectors including medical, education, media and workforce development to make a difference in the communities they serve.

Contact Josephine Bolling McCall for additional information. 334-272-0454.