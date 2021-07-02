HIM Graduation: “A New Beginning”

Submitted: Hope Inspired Ministries

On June 24, three Hope Inspired Ministries students were able to experience their graduation ceremony.

It was a powerful evening full of laughter and tears. The three graduates were Ardell Green, Latasha Gallahan, and Terrias Searight. Going through the nine-week program is not an easy task, but these three amazing students made it through, due to their determination, prayer, and courage.

“I alone know the plans I have for you, plans to bring you prosperity and not disaster, plans to bring about the future you hope for.” – Jeremiah 29:11

At graduation, the students had the opportunity to share their testimony and discussed the many obstacles they faced on their journey to success. Their family and friends were able to witness their achievements during an emotional night.

Latasha Gallahan was awarded the overcomer award, which is given to the student who had a hard journey and pushed through to be successful.

Ardell Green was awarded the leadership award for his outstanding ability to lead in and outside of the classroom.

Terrias Searight was awarded the honor graduate award for her involvement in the community and for encouraging people to make the same life change that she has made.

“We are so proud of these students and cannot wait to see how they grow,” Rev. Courtney Meadows said. When you graduate into Hope Inspired Ministries, you become a part of the H.I.M. family. Our next class will be in Fort Deposit.” If you are interested in joining or know someone who is in need of our program, please reach out through our website, social media, or call us at 334-548-HOPE.