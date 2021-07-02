ACBM holds multi county mayor workshop

The Alabama Conference of Black Mayors (ACBM)held a local workshop on June 24 at the Gordonville Town Hall.

Mayor of Gordonville, Orbuty Ozier, sponsored the workshop. She is a board member for the ACBM and said she this is the first time the ACBM has taken on a workshop of this magnitude. Several of the surrounding counties were invited to attend.

“I invited all the Lowndes County, Dallas County, and Wilcox County mayors to attend the workshop,” Ozier said. “I felt like this was a need that was missing under our umbrella.”

The workshop started at 9:30 a.m. and ended at 2:30 p.m. Mayors were able to ask questions and get feedback from state representatives and other mayors with more experience.

“There are a lot of first term mayors currently,” Ozier said. “This workshop provided a way for the mayors to meet people that aid and assist them in grants. They were able to meet their state representatives face to face and discuss topics that would help them in their new position. It was a good networking workshop.”

During the workshop, several guest speakers addressed the group of mayors and city officials.

Speakers included: ACBM President Mayor Jason Ward, ABCM Executive Director Vickie Moore, Lowndes County Commissioner Chairman Charlie King Jr., State Representative District 69 Kelvin Lawrence Jr. and District 67 Prince Chestnut, Area Director USDA Nivory Gordon, Ala. Dept. of Economic and Community Affairs State Director Kenneth Boswell, South Central Alabama Development Commission Executive Director Tyson Howard, TRISTATZ- Mayor William Scott, Senior Consultant, and Ala. League of Municipalities Attorney Tenee’ Frazier.

Ozier said she would like to express her thanks and appreciation to all the mayors, speakers, and attendees of this year’s event.