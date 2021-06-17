Drivers License Offices will be closed Friday, June 18

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has announced that all driver license offices across the state will be closed Friday June 18 in observance of Juneteenth.

President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a national holiday today, June 17. Gov. Kay Ivey then made a declaration following Biden, making June 19 an official holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation from slavery in the United States.

ALEA will resume regular operating hours on Monday, June 21. For more information, visit www.alea.gov.