Lowndes County arrest records from May 21 – June 6
The following arrests were made in Lowndes County from May 21 through June 6
05/21/21
Frank Joseph Janes, arrested for Harassment , Menacing
5/30/21
Shermernita Lashara Hrobowski, arrested for FTA/Speeding
06/01/21
Jamar Kentoris McCall, arrested for Menacing, Criminal Trespassing 3rd
06/02/21
Courtney Perryman, arrested for Parole Violation
Quron Hakeem Moore, arrested for FTA/Rec Stolen Property
06/04/21
Joyce ReneeKing, arrested for Theft of Property 1st, Burglary 3rd, Burglary 3rd (UNOCC), Theft of Property 1st (INDICT)
06/05/21
Jordan Marcus roll, arrested for Burglary 3rd
Ryan Eljay McCovery, arrested for Dangerous Drugs-POM2 Possession
Swanique Misha Gordon, arrested for Unlawful Break & Entering a Vehicle
Jerrell Means, arrested for FTA-Theft of Property 2nd
06/06/21
Jebreon Markiel Rudolph, arrested for FTA Speed
Appeals court upholds conviction
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed this week the conviction of a man convicted of six counts of capital... read more